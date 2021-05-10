Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $284.03 or 0.00500811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00244565 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.20 or 0.01246947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00748288 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

