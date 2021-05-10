Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.13

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.13 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 146084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of £761.45 million and a P/E ratio of -28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

