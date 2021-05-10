Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of RDFN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. Redfin has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

