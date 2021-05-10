Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Stephens lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

