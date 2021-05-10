Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

