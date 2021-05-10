Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.