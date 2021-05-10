Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 51.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

