Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PPL by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 867.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in PPL by 16.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

