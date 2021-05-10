Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Middleby by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000.

The Middleby stock opened at $182.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

