Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,725,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

