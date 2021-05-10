Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 357,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

