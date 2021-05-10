Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.75% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last three months.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

