Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.75% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.
RPHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.18.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.