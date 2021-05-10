Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 145.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

RCII stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

