Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

