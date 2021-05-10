Research Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

