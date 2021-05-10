Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently:

5/10/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €80.90 ($95.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €83.70 ($98.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €83.70 ($98.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €83.70 ($98.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR VNA opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Monday. Vonovia SE has a 1-year low of €47.30 ($55.65) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.26 and a 200-day moving average of €56.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

