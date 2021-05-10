Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 97.90 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. Residential Secure Income has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.95. The stock has a market cap of £167.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56.

In other news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray bought 48,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

