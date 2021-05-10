Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.