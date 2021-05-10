RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.78.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $705.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $138.42 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.11 and its 200-day moving average is $494.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $128,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $66,280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $27,334,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.