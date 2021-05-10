RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.78.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $705.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $138.42 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.11 and its 200-day moving average is $494.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $128,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $66,280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $27,334,000.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
