Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €133.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -140.86. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.