Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. 11,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,855. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

