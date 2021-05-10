Robert A. Rucker Sells 97,389 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 97,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $673,931.88.

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.70.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.