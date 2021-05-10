Robert W. Baird Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.