Robert W. Baird Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.