Robert W. Baird Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $160.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 36.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

