Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,515 shares of company stock worth $104,920,425. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 27.8% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 32.1% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 25.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

