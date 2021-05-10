Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires Shares of 928 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $50.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

