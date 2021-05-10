Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 538 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $49.57 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

