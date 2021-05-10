Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

ROST stock opened at $132.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

