Roth Capital Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $8.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,918,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

