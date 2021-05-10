Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $46.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZHF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $30.72 on Friday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

