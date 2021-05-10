Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $23.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.15 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,305.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

