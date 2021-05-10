Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$26.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.62.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

