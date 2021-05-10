Royal Bank of Canada Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $51.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.7714 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

