Royal Bank of Canada Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $360.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.38.

Shares of ANSS opened at $332.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.62 and its 200-day moving average is $349.99. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

