Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $2.13 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00624557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01218222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.56 or 0.00732587 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

