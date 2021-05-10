RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $238.44 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $238.44 million and $7.17 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,860,009 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

