RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.85 ($62.18).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.