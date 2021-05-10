RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Financial Comparison

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RumbleON alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RumbleON and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.10 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.01 Grow Capital $2.37 million 11.58 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON beats Grow Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.