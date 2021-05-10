Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 1472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.84 million, a PE ratio of -73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

