Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of -73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

