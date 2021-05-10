Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 1,438,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,079,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.