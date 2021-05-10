Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SB. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

