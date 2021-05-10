salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,335 shares of company stock worth $38,100,806 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

