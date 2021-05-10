Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

SASR opened at $47.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

