Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.08 ($65.97).

DPW stock opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.49 and a 200-day moving average of €42.73.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

