Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Torray LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.32. 4,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.