Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $2,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 4,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

