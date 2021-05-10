Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

