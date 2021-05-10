Scotiabank Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

