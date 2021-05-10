Scotiabank Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$32.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

TSE:RUS opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$13.20 and a 1-year high of C$32.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

